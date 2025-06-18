BJP's Khandelwal Criticizes Samajwadi Leader Over 'Opportunistic' INDIA Alliance

In a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal has criticized the opposition-led INDIA bloc, accusing it of engaging in 'politics of opportunism.' Khandelwal's remarks came after Yadav declared that the alliance would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election as a united front.

Khandelwal questioned the integrity of the INDIA alliance, suggesting that it only presents a united front when it is convenient. He cited examples from past elections to highlight what he described as the unprincipled nature of the alliance. Akhilesh Yadav, during a recent press conference, reaffirmed the alliance's unity and commitment to the upcoming elections.

Further intensifying his critique, Khandelwal attributed Yadav's stance to fear of the BJP's increasing influence in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, Yadav has criticized the state government over its response to a recent disaster, alleging a lack of transparency in addressing the victims of the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)