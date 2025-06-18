Iran's Fragmented Opposition: A Complex Landscape of Resistance

Iran's ruling regime faces increasing pressure from repeated Israeli strikes aimed at its senior figures, security apparatus, and state media. However, the country's opposition remains fractured among various rival groups and ideological factions, struggling to establish a significant, organized presence within the nation.

Among the opposition are monarchists led by exiled Reza Pahlavi, who advocates peaceful civil disobedience and a governmental referendum. But, despite some support among the diaspora, the popularity of restoring the monarchy internally remains uncertain. The People's Mujahideen Organisation, known for previous attacks against the Shah's regime, faces criticism for past alliances and controversies surrounding its leadership.

Ethnic minority groups like the Kurds and Baluch have resisted rule from the Persian-speaking government, pushing for regional autonomy. Despite periodic mass protests for reform, a unified movement strong enough to threaten Iran's government has yet to emerge, highlighting the fragmented nature of opposition in the country.

