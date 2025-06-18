Iran Condemns Israeli Attacks as 'War Against Humanity' at U.N. Council
Iran's ambassador to the UN criticized Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a 'war against humanity'. He accused countries of failing to condemn these acts, which pose risks of hazardous leaks. He emphasized that these actions violate international law and the UN Charter.
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, labeling them as actions of 'war against humanity'.
Ali Bahreini, the ambassador, stated that these attacks violate international law and the U.N. Charter, while also heightening the risk of hazardous leaks affecting nearby populations.
Bahreini criticized the international community's muted response, questioning the silence from self-proclaimed champions of human rights who have not condemned the strikes.
