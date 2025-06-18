Left Menu

Iran Condemns Israeli Attacks as 'War Against Humanity' at U.N. Council

Iran's ambassador to the UN criticized Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a 'war against humanity'. He accused countries of failing to condemn these acts, which pose risks of hazardous leaks. He emphasized that these actions violate international law and the UN Charter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:15 IST
Iran Condemns Israeli Attacks as 'War Against Humanity' at U.N. Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, labeling them as actions of 'war against humanity'.

Ali Bahreini, the ambassador, stated that these attacks violate international law and the U.N. Charter, while also heightening the risk of hazardous leaks affecting nearby populations.

Bahreini criticized the international community's muted response, questioning the silence from self-proclaimed champions of human rights who have not condemned the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025