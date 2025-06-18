Iran Condemns Israeli Attacks as 'War Against Humanity' at U.N. Council

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, labeling them as actions of 'war against humanity'.

Ali Bahreini, the ambassador, stated that these attacks violate international law and the U.N. Charter, while also heightening the risk of hazardous leaks affecting nearby populations.

Bahreini criticized the international community's muted response, questioning the silence from self-proclaimed champions of human rights who have not condemned the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)