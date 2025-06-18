France to Tackle Channel Migrant Crossings with New Rule Changes

Faced with an increase in migrant crossings in the Channel, France is set to revise its rules of engagement to curb small boat arrivals to Britain. The French interior ministry disclosed its intentions to enhance interception measures during the upcoming U.K.-France Summit.

This year, the number of migrants reaching the UK via the Channel has surged by 42%, attributed to favorable weather and tighter boat packing. Currently, French authorities are limited to aiding migrants in immediate danger. The planned revision will permit interception of small boats within 300 meters of the shore.

Following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Canada, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted migration as a priority for the July summit. The upcoming state visit by Macron to Britain aims to strengthen ties further, in light of shared concerns over Russia and shifts in U.S. foreign policy.

