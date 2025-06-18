Left Menu

France to Tackle Channel Migrant Crossings with New Rule Changes

France plans to strengthen its interception tactics for Channel migrants heading to Britain. This effort, to be announced at the U.K.-France Summit, aims to address a 42% rise in crossings this year. Revisions will grant French authorities broader maritime powers, enhancing bilateral ties amid shared geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:25 IST
France to Tackle Channel Migrant Crossings with New Rule Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Faced with an increase in migrant crossings in the Channel, France is set to revise its rules of engagement to curb small boat arrivals to Britain. The French interior ministry disclosed its intentions to enhance interception measures during the upcoming U.K.-France Summit.

This year, the number of migrants reaching the UK via the Channel has surged by 42%, attributed to favorable weather and tighter boat packing. Currently, French authorities are limited to aiding migrants in immediate danger. The planned revision will permit interception of small boats within 300 meters of the shore.

Following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Canada, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted migration as a priority for the July summit. The upcoming state visit by Macron to Britain aims to strengthen ties further, in light of shared concerns over Russia and shifts in U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025