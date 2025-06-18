Left Menu

Calls for Unity: RJD Demands Special Parliament Session Amid Modi-Trump Mediation Tensions

RJD leader Manoj Jha urges a special Parliament session to unify India's stance on Pakistan amidst conflicting statements on US mediation claims. Jha and Congress leader Rizwan Arshad criticize India's foreign policy and stress the importance of a coordinated national response, rejecting external mediation and focusing on India's non-negotiable positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:45 IST
Calls for Unity: RJD Demands Special Parliament Session Amid Modi-Trump Mediation Tensions
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Manoj Jha called for a special Parliament session to address the issue of US mediation claims between India and Pakistan. Jha questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly communicated India's stance against mediation by US President Donald Trump, emphasizing the need for a unified national response.

Jha highlighted the importance of presenting a cohesive voice to President Trump, criticizing the current lack of coordination evident from conflicting statements by FS Vikram Misri and the White House. He reiterated the demand for a special Parliament session to convey a unified message, rejecting hyphenation with Pakistan.

Congress leader Rizwan Arshad also expressed concerns over India's foreign policy, questioning the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts at the G7 Summit. Arshad called for stronger actions to isolate Pakistan, criticizing its portrayal as an exemplary partner by the US, despite its controversial stance in global anti-terrorism committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025