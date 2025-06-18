Calls for Unity: RJD Demands Special Parliament Session Amid Modi-Trump Mediation Tensions

RJD leader Manoj Jha called for a special Parliament session to address the issue of US mediation claims between India and Pakistan. Jha questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly communicated India's stance against mediation by US President Donald Trump, emphasizing the need for a unified national response.

Jha highlighted the importance of presenting a cohesive voice to President Trump, criticizing the current lack of coordination evident from conflicting statements by FS Vikram Misri and the White House. He reiterated the demand for a special Parliament session to convey a unified message, rejecting hyphenation with Pakistan.

Congress leader Rizwan Arshad also expressed concerns over India's foreign policy, questioning the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts at the G7 Summit. Arshad called for stronger actions to isolate Pakistan, criticizing its portrayal as an exemplary partner by the US, despite its controversial stance in global anti-terrorism committees.

