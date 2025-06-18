Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Imran Khan's Legal Woes Deepen Amid Riot Charges

Former PM Imran Khan faces accusations and multiple court cases related to a significant financial loss during a riot involving his supporters. The controversy revolves around alleged attacks on state institutions, with Khan's legal team disputing these charges as politically motivated.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently held in custody, has been accused by Pakistani authorities of orchestrating state losses exceeding PKR 500 million during a violent protest two years ago targeting a senior military officer's residence in Lahore. These allegations highlight ongoing legal challenges for the ex-leader.

Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, faces multiple legal battles stemming from the May 9, 2023, riots. Prosecutors argue the state suffered significant damage during the unrest allegedly incited by Khan. Their claims include accusations of attacks on government structures and military sites following Khan's arrest.

Despite these allegations, Khan's legal representatives, including Barrister Salman Safdar, assert that these charges aim to politically undermine the former PM. They argue that Khan was not involved in the cited events due to being in National Accountability Bureau custody at the riot time, urging the high court for bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

