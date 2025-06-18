Ukraine and U.S. Discuss Joint Defense Investment Amid Ongoing Conflict
Senior Ukrainian officials are in talks with the U.S. about supporting defense projects in Ukraine through a joint investment fund. The discussion, held during the G7 summit, aims to expand the fund's mandate following a deal allowing U.S. access to Ukrainian minerals. Ukraine seeks to bolster support against Russia.
Senior Ukrainian officials engaged in high-level discussions with their U.S. counterparts, exploring the potential of backing defense projects in Ukraine through a newly established joint investment fund. The talks were confirmed by Kyiv's first deputy prime minister, signaling intensified strategic collaboration.
The meeting, involving U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, occurred against the backdrop of the G7 summit in Canada. The dialogue is part of Ukraine's broader initiative to secure unwavering support from Washington amid its prolonged military confrontation with Russia, now stretching into its fourth year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has previously appealed for licensing to produce U.S. Patriot air-defense systems and expressed Kyiv's willingness to procure American weapons. However, the U.S. has not announced any new arms packages under the Trump administration, highlighting the urgency and importance of these discussions for Ukraine's defense strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
