Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Discuss Joint Defense Investment Amid Ongoing Conflict

Senior Ukrainian officials are in talks with the U.S. about supporting defense projects in Ukraine through a joint investment fund. The discussion, held during the G7 summit, aims to expand the fund's mandate following a deal allowing U.S. access to Ukrainian minerals. Ukraine seeks to bolster support against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:46 IST
Ukraine and U.S. Discuss Joint Defense Investment Amid Ongoing Conflict

Senior Ukrainian officials engaged in high-level discussions with their U.S. counterparts, exploring the potential of backing defense projects in Ukraine through a newly established joint investment fund. The talks were confirmed by Kyiv's first deputy prime minister, signaling intensified strategic collaboration.

The meeting, involving U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, occurred against the backdrop of the G7 summit in Canada. The dialogue is part of Ukraine's broader initiative to secure unwavering support from Washington amid its prolonged military confrontation with Russia, now stretching into its fourth year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has previously appealed for licensing to produce U.S. Patriot air-defense systems and expressed Kyiv's willingness to procure American weapons. However, the U.S. has not announced any new arms packages under the Trump administration, highlighting the urgency and importance of these discussions for Ukraine's defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025