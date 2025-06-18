Modi Counters Trump's Ceasefire Claim Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified to U.S. President Donald Trump that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after a recent conflict was brokered directly between the two countries, without any U.S. mediation. This refutes Trump's earlier statement suggesting U.S. involvement.

The conversation between the two leaders took place during a phone call on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, marking their first direct interaction since the hostilities in May. Modi firmly stated that India has always rejected third-party mediation in its issues with Pakistan.

The conflict, one of the heaviest in decades, was triggered by an attack in Kashmir, leading to a series of military exchanges. Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, stated that Modi reiterated India's non-acceptance of foreign mediation, stressing on direct talks through existing military channels.