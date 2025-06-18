Left Menu

Modi Counters Trump's Ceasefire Claim Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified to U.S. President Donald Trump that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved through bilateral talks, not U.S. mediation. Modi's comment counters Trump's previous claim. The conflict, intensified by an attack in Kashmir, involved significant military engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified to U.S. President Donald Trump that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after a recent conflict was brokered directly between the two countries, without any U.S. mediation. This refutes Trump's earlier statement suggesting U.S. involvement.

The conversation between the two leaders took place during a phone call on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, marking their first direct interaction since the hostilities in May. Modi firmly stated that India has always rejected third-party mediation in its issues with Pakistan.

The conflict, one of the heaviest in decades, was triggered by an attack in Kashmir, leading to a series of military exchanges. Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, stated that Modi reiterated India's non-acceptance of foreign mediation, stressing on direct talks through existing military channels.

