Decision Imminent: U.S. Military Poised on Iran as Tensions Escalate

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated readiness to execute any orders from President Trump on Iran, amid rising tension. During a Senate hearing, Hegseth suggested a potential stance will emerge soon. Trump reportedly declined discussions with Iran due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes, as options are assessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed the U.S. military's readiness to act on any directive from President Trump regarding Iran, hinting at clearer directions soon. While he refrained from discussing specific strike options, he emphasized a stand-ready approach as tensions build.

Hegseth revealed that Iran should have considered negotiations with Trump on nuclear matters before Israel commenced strikes. He remarked on re-establishing deterrence, questioning future developments. Trump avoided confirming potential military actions against Iran, affirming the unpredictability of U.S. actions.

As Israeli airstrikes continued for a sixth day, Trump mentioned Iran's attempt to initiate talks, but found it untimely. Discussions include possible joint strikes with Israel, yet negotiations are complicated by Iran's leadership refusing to yield under Trump's terms, amidst significant displacement from Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

