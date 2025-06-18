Decision Imminent: U.S. Military Poised on Iran as Tensions Escalate

In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed the U.S. military's readiness to act on any directive from President Trump regarding Iran, hinting at clearer directions soon. While he refrained from discussing specific strike options, he emphasized a stand-ready approach as tensions build.

Hegseth revealed that Iran should have considered negotiations with Trump on nuclear matters before Israel commenced strikes. He remarked on re-establishing deterrence, questioning future developments. Trump avoided confirming potential military actions against Iran, affirming the unpredictability of U.S. actions.

As Israeli airstrikes continued for a sixth day, Trump mentioned Iran's attempt to initiate talks, but found it untimely. Discussions include possible joint strikes with Israel, yet negotiations are complicated by Iran's leadership refusing to yield under Trump's terms, amidst significant displacement from Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)