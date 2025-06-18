Decision Imminent: U.S. Military Poised on Iran as Tensions Escalate
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated readiness to execute any orders from President Trump on Iran, amid rising tension. During a Senate hearing, Hegseth suggested a potential stance will emerge soon. Trump reportedly declined discussions with Iran due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes, as options are assessed.
In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed the U.S. military's readiness to act on any directive from President Trump regarding Iran, hinting at clearer directions soon. While he refrained from discussing specific strike options, he emphasized a stand-ready approach as tensions build.
Hegseth revealed that Iran should have considered negotiations with Trump on nuclear matters before Israel commenced strikes. He remarked on re-establishing deterrence, questioning future developments. Trump avoided confirming potential military actions against Iran, affirming the unpredictability of U.S. actions.
As Israeli airstrikes continued for a sixth day, Trump mentioned Iran's attempt to initiate talks, but found it untimely. Discussions include possible joint strikes with Israel, yet negotiations are complicated by Iran's leadership refusing to yield under Trump's terms, amidst significant displacement from Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli security official says attack on Iran targeted top military and nuclear programme officials, reports AP.
Israel has struck at heart of Iran's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz: Israeli PM Netanyahu.
Donald Trump says Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran's nuclear program is not imminent but 'could very well happen,' report AP.
Tensions Escalate as Iran Expands Nuclear Program Amid UN Censure
Iran Vows Harsh Reprisal After Attack on Nuclear Programme