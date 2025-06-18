Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Upholds Tennessee's Ban on Gender-Affirming Care

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, a move seen as a significant setback for transgender rights advocacy. The ruling, passed by a 6-3 majority, was largely aligned with conservative justices.

The decision stated that Tennessee's law, which restricts treatments such as puberty blockers and hormones for minors, does not contravene the 14th Amendment's equal protection promise. The ruling consolidates a lower court's decision which supported Tennessee's stance.

This decision could embolden states imposing similar measures targeting transgender individuals. It emerges amidst a backdrop of evolving discourse on gender-affirming care and its implications, as the nation continues to navigate complex sociopolitical landscapes concerning transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)