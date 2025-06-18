Nippon Steel's Bold U.S. Expansion: Mega Deal Seals Global Power Shift

Nippon Steel has successfully completed its $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, significantly boosting its presence in the American market. Under the terms of the deal, the Japanese firm now owns 100% of U.S. Steel shares, marking a key milestone in its global expansion strategy.

Central to the agreement is a national security pact with the Trump administration, granting the U.S. government a 'golden share.' This gives authorities, including the President, unprecedented control over corporate decisions, potentially setting a precedent that could deter future foreign investments.

The acquisition promises substantial investments, with plans for a new U.S. mill and leveraging U.S. Steel's capacity. However, critics, including the United Steelworkers union, remain skeptical about the deal's implications, emphasizing the need for cautious oversight of this significant corporate realignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)