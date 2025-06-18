Left Menu

U.S. Endorses Leadership at U.N. Telecoms Agency Amidst Policy Shifts

The U.S. shows rare multilateral support by backing Doreen Bogdan-Martin to lead the U.N.'s International Telecommunication Union. This highlights U.S. interest in global technology standards, a contrast from previous Trump administration policies. Bogdan-Martin, the first woman to lead ITU, aims for re-election in 2026, amid evolving U.N. relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:44 IST
U.S. Endorses Leadership at U.N. Telecoms Agency Amidst Policy Shifts
Doreen Bogdan-Martin

The U.S. government has affirmed its support for Doreen Bogdan-Martin to continue leading the U.N.'s telecom agency, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), signifying a renewed interest in global technology frameworks. This move marks a distinct departure from the Trump administration's stance on multilateral institutions.

Previously, President Trump had taken steps to reduce involvement with U.N. entities, including cutting aid and planning withdrawal from bodies like the World Health Organization. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has endorsed Bogdan-Martin, a New Jersey native with an extensive career at the ITU, highlighting the importance of adept leadership in the face of global digital advancements.

Bogdan-Martin made history as the first woman elected to head the ITU in 2022, after a campaign backed by former President Joe Biden. With elections scheduled for 2026, her candidacy underscores U.S. interest in maintaining a strategic presence in international tech standard-setting, even as broader U.N. relations remain complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025