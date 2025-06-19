Left Menu

Fed Holds Rates Steady as Stock Markets React to Economic Projections

U.S. stock markets showed volatile behavior after the Federal Reserve announced an unchanged interest rate policy. Forecast cuts are expected, albeit at a slower pace. While economic challenges loom due to tariffs and geopolitical tensions, initial jobless claims remain a concern despite a drop in unemployment applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:03 IST
Fed Holds Rates Steady as Stock Markets React to Economic Projections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve maintained its interest rates on Wednesday, with the decision resulting in volatile movements across major U.S. stock indexes. Investors initially saw gains following the announcement, but stocks soon reverted to prior levels as economic projections suggested slower rate cuts in coming years.

Policymakers plan to reduce rates by half a percentage point this year, followed by incremental quarter-point cuts in 2026 and 2027. Concerns about inflation driven by tariffs and slower economic growth were highlighted, with the decision to keep rates unchanged unanimously agreed upon among Fed members.

Market dynamics were influenced by additional geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East. Meanwhile, jobless claims data indicated a slight decrease in new unemployment applications, though underlying labor market momentum remained sluggish. The day's stock performance showcased a strong lead for advancing issues over decliners, reflecting a cautious yet optimistic market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025