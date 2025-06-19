Trump Faces MAGA Dilemma Over Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump addressed concerns on Wednesday regarding his supporters' loyalty amidst indecision about a possible US military strike on Iran. Tensions have arisen between Trump's MAGA supporters and national security conservatives over his handling of the situation.

Trump confidently stated that his supporters' affection for him has increased since his election victory, even though there are factions unhappy with the current state of affairs. He reiterated his unpredictability in military decisions, saying, "I may do it, I may not do it."

Amidst these developments, Steve Bannon, a former Trump campaign adviser, acknowledged that while opposition to foreign intervention is a key aspect of the MAGA movement, he believes Trump's base will continue to support him. Prominent conservatives such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson have echoed similar sentiments, urging Trump to adhere to his 2024 anti-intervention promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)