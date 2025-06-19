Tensions Escalate: US Diplomats Evacuated from Israel

The US State Department has initiated the evacuation of nonessential diplomats and their families from the embassy in Israel due to increasing tensions with Iran. This move comes amidst fears that the United States could become directly involved in the ongoing conflict.

According to two US officials, who spoke under anonymity, a government plane has already evacuated several diplomats and family members. This development occurred shortly before US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced plans for further evacuation arrangements for private American citizens.

The State Department emphasized that under the "authorized departure" status, nonessential staff and all personnel families can leave Israel at the government's expense, although the exact number of evacuees remains undisclosed.