Putin Seeks Role as Middle East Mediator amid Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to mediate an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran, positioning Moscow as a key player in negotiating peace. Amid strained US-Russia relations, Putin emphasized Russia's longstanding ties with Iran in energy and nuclear development, aiming for diplomatic resolutions in the Middle East.
In a bid to assert influence in Middle Eastern affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed mediating a resolution between Israel and Iran. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin shared Moscow's diplomatic proposals with Iran, Israel, and the United States.
'It's a delicate issue, but a solution could be found,' he told senior news leaders, underscoring Russia's ability to balance relationships with both Israeli security concerns and Iranian nuclear ambitions. Despite his suggestion, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Putin to prioritize resolving the conflict with Ukraine first.
Putin's mediation offer comes as Russia maintains economic and military ties with Iran while preserving relations with Israel. The Russian president also took the opportunity at the forum to highlight Russia's economic successes and attract foreign investment, amidst boycotts from Western executives following the onset of the Ukraine war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turbulent Skies: Airlines Struggle Amid Conflict Zones
New Era for South Korea: Balancing Diplomacy and Defense
Lee Jae-myung's Ambitious Plans for South Korea: Diplomacy, Economy, and Unity
Shiv Sena's Diplomacy: Shinde's Historic West Africa Parliamentary Address
Gaza Aid Halt Amid Escalating Conflict: Rising Demand for Civilian Safety