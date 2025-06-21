Kerala's Raj Bhavan Portrait Clash: A Political Storm
A controversy has erupted in Kerala over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at official events in the Raj Bhavan, sparking protests and a fierce political debate. Governor Rajendra Arlekar faces backlash from the CPI(M) and other left-leaning groups, accusing him of promoting RSS ideology.
A heated controversy has unfolded in Kerala as protests rise against the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at the state's Raj Bhavan. Governor Rajendra Vishawanath Arlekar has become the focal point of backlash from the ruling CPI(M) and other left-wing groups.
The portrait, displayed during official functions, has been criticized for promoting RSS ideology. Protestors argue it turns the government house into an agenda-driven center for the RSS, clashing with constitutional values.
Political figures and student unions continue to voice strong opposition, calling for accountability and adherence to secular principles, while BJP leaders defend the Governor's actions as lawful and accuse opponents of creating unnecessary controversies.
