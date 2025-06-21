Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israel-Iran Conflict

In the second week of the Israel-Iran conflict, tensions escalate with military strikes on an Iranian nuclear facility, diplomatic negotiations falter, and a major internet shutdown isolates Iranians. Key international figures, like France's Macron, urge de-escalation, while regional and global political dynamics add complexity to the unfolding crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:49 IST
The second week of the Israel-Iran war has intensified, with targeted strikes on an Iranian nuclear research facility near Isfahan. U.S. President Donald Trump is deliberating on the scale of military involvement as European leaders continue to seek diplomatic solutions despite failing recent talks with Iran in Geneva.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed grave concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions during a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Macron insists Iran must never develop nuclear weapons and emphasizes ongoing diplomatic efforts. Macron also appealed for the release of French citizens detained in Iran on allegations of espionage.

Internet access in Iran remains disrupted following a state-initiated shutdown, citing Israeli cyber threats. Activists view this as a control measure during unrest. Amid this tumult, Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for Islamic unity against Israeli actions, fearing broader instability in the region.

