Escaping Iran: U.S. Citizens Caught in A Geo-Political Crossfire

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, hundreds of American citizens are making their way out of Iran along land routes, according to an internal State Department cable that surfaced on Friday. Although many are leaving without incident, numerous individuals have encountered delays and harassment.

The internal document, dated June 20, emphasizes the challenge faced by Washington to protect its citizens in Iran, a country with which it has no diplomatic ties. This complication is magnified by the looming possibility of U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict.

President Donald Trump, yet to decide on U.S. participation in the conflict, has indicated that a decision will be made within two weeks. As regional tensions heighten, American citizens are advised to take existing land routes out of Iran, given Iranian airspace remains closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)