BRICS Summit 2025: Steering a Course for Global South's Ascent

As the BRICS summit approaches in Rio de Janeiro, the focus is squarely on strengthening collaboration among member nations against terrorism and in support of the Global South's aspirations. Envoys are advocating for the broader use of national currencies in trade and championing sustainable governance reforms.

India is emphasizing BRICS' crucial role in driving scalable solutions for developing nations and is pushing for financial inclusion and the expanded use of national currency in international trade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, underscoring India's commitment to shaping BRICS as a development platform.

The conference sees members like Brazil, Russia, Egypt, and Indonesia voicing a united stand on various issues, including de-dollarization and institutional reforms, aiming for an inclusive and sustainable world order. A pivotal theme is the reform of global governance institutions to better reflect the growing influence of the Global South.

