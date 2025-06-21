Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites Intensify

In a significant escalation, Israel has intensified its military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly killing three high-ranking Iranian military commanders. Israel is preparing for an extended conflict, with escalating tensions threatening regional stability as international diplomatic efforts falter.

Saturday's airstrikes targeted Iran's centrifuge production sites near Isfahan, marking the second attack on the area since the conflict began. Despite substantial damage to the facility, Iran's retaliatory missile and drone launches on Israel inflicted minimal impact due to Israeli defenses.

Diplomatic negotiations in Geneva failed to achieve a resolution, while Iran warned against US military involvement, emphasizing the grave risk of further escalation. Amid international concerns, Israel continues its operations, aiming to dismantle Iran's nuclear threat without US intervention.

