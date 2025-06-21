Zelenskiy Plans Strategic Overhauls in Ukraine's Diplomatic Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is planning significant staffing changes in the country's diplomatic corps and government institutions, aiming to enhance Ukraine's resilience as it faces continued conflict with Russia now entering its fourth year.

In his regular national address, President Zelenskiy spoke about the need for such strategic shifts to bolster the nation's resistance efforts. However, he did not specify an exact timeline for implementing these changes.

The announcement comes as Ukraine remains focused on fortifying its diplomatic and political positions amid the protracted war, underscoring Zelenskiy's commitment to adapting strategies for strengthening the country's defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)