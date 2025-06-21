High Voter Turnout Marks Repolling in Gujarat's Visavadar Constituency
Gujarat's Visavadar constituency saw an impressive 81.11% voter turnout during Saturday's repolling at two polling stations after initial bypolls were marred by disruptions. Allegations of bogus voting had led to this decision. The seat, vacant since AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani joined BJP, sees a contest among major political parties.
Repolling in Gujarat's Visavadar assembly constituency saw a significant voter turnout of 81.11% at two designated polling stations, according to officials. This follows a bypoll that initially took place on Thursday.
The Election Commission had ordered repolling at Malida and Nava Vaghaniya polling stations in Visavadar following allegations of disruptions. Although no official reason was provided by the EC, the move was reportedly not due to bogus voting or booth capturing, as claimed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Visavadar seat, previously occupied by AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani, is now contested by candidates from BJP, Congress, and AAP, with BJP's Kirit Patel, Congress' Nitin Ranpariya, and AAP's Gopal Italia vying for the position.

