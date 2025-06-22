Navigating Diplomatic Tides: India's Evolving Global Strategy
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights India's strategy to build strong ties with neighbors, emphasizing stability even during regime changes. He discusses counter-terrorism, evolving relations with world powers, and India's infrastructure development, all underlining New Delhi's pursuit of a multipolar world in foreign policy.
- Country:
- India
In an in-depth dialogue, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined the nation's evolving diplomatic strategy, emphasizing a resilient approach to nurturing regional ties amid changing global dynamics. Despite anticipated challenges, India aims for inherent stability in relationships, according to Jaishankar.
Addressing counter-terrorism, Jaishankar spotlighted pivotal actions such as the 2016 Uri surgical strike, asserting that India's approach to Pakistan has undergone a significant transformation, now prioritizing proactive measures. He stressed counter-terrorism actions as parts of a larger strategy.
Commenting on changing international trends, Jaishankar discussed the importance of forging strong bilateral ties with global powers like the US and China. He affirmed India's commitment to a multipolar world, aiming for strategic balance and increased international influence.
