Left Menu

Khalil's Fight: Pro-Palestinian Activism Amid Deportation Battle

Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate, vows to continue his pro-Palestinian activism after being released on bail. Caught in a deportation battle with the Trump administration, Khalil seeks to challenge efforts linked to his political speech, which has spurred legal controversy and support from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 00:28 IST
Khalil's Fight: Pro-Palestinian Activism Amid Deportation Battle

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate, has vowed to resume his pro-Palestinian activism upon returning to New York, despite the Trump administration's continued efforts to deport him. Khalil's arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport was marked by jubilant cheers from friends and supporters.

At 30, Khalil reunites with his U.S. citizen wife and is greeted by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticized the administration for persecuting political speech. Khalil, a key figure in last year's campus protest movement, expressed his unwavering commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights.

Despite his lawful residency, Khalil faces deportation based on an obscure immigration law, as interpreted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This legal battle highlights the contentious intersection of political activism and immigration policy, drawing criticism from various groups and a defense of free speech rights in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025