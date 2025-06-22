Khalil's Fight: Pro-Palestinian Activism Amid Deportation Battle

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate, has vowed to resume his pro-Palestinian activism upon returning to New York, despite the Trump administration's continued efforts to deport him. Khalil's arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport was marked by jubilant cheers from friends and supporters.

At 30, Khalil reunites with his U.S. citizen wife and is greeted by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticized the administration for persecuting political speech. Khalil, a key figure in last year's campus protest movement, expressed his unwavering commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights.

Despite his lawful residency, Khalil faces deportation based on an obscure immigration law, as interpreted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This legal battle highlights the contentious intersection of political activism and immigration policy, drawing criticism from various groups and a defense of free speech rights in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)