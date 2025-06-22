Left Menu

US Strikes in Iran: A Bold Move in Longstanding Conflict

President Donald Trump announced that the US military conducted airstrikes on three Iranian sites, joining Israel's efforts to target Iran's nuclear facilities. This strategic move aims to weaken Iran, despite risks of provoking a regional conflict. The strikes underscore the American-Israeli alliance against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 05:36 IST
  • United States

Amid ongoing tensions, the US military has conducted airstrikes on three critical sites in Iran, President Donald Trump confirmed. This decision aligns the US with Israel in a concerted effort to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities.

The move follows a series of Israeli strikes intended to undermine Iran's defensive and nuclear capabilities. By directly involving US forces, equipped with advanced stealth bombers and specialized bunker-busting munitions, this operation targets fortified nuclear sites deep within Iran.

The strikes, however, come with inherent risks, as Iran has threatened retaliation against further aggression. This bold step reflects a shift in US foreign policy under Trump, diverging from previous commitments to avoid costly overseas military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

