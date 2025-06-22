US Strikes in Iran: A Bold Move in Longstanding Conflict

Amid ongoing tensions, the US military has conducted airstrikes on three critical sites in Iran, President Donald Trump confirmed. This decision aligns the US with Israel in a concerted effort to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, marking a significant escalation in regional hostilities.

The move follows a series of Israeli strikes intended to undermine Iran's defensive and nuclear capabilities. By directly involving US forces, equipped with advanced stealth bombers and specialized bunker-busting munitions, this operation targets fortified nuclear sites deep within Iran.

The strikes, however, come with inherent risks, as Iran has threatened retaliation against further aggression. This bold step reflects a shift in US foreign policy under Trump, diverging from previous commitments to avoid costly overseas military engagements.

