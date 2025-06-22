Left Menu

U.S. B-2 Bombers Target Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. B-2 bombers launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, as announced by President Trump. This strategic military move, reported by a U.S. official to Reuters, highlights the escalating tensions. The B-2 bombers, capable of carrying large bombs, are seen as ideal for these sensitive military operations.

Updated: 22-06-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 05:41 IST
In a significant military move, U.S. B-2 bombers carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, an action confirmed by President Donald Trump on Saturday. The operation underscores growing tensions between the two nations.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed this information to Reuters, adding a layer of confirmation to earlier reports.

The B-2 bombers, known for their capability to deploy large ordnance, were seen moving into position earlier in the day, aligning with analyses that they are well-suited for such high-stakes missions.

