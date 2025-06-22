U.S. B-2 Bombers Target Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. B-2 bombers launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, as announced by President Trump. This strategic military move, reported by a U.S. official to Reuters, highlights the escalating tensions. The B-2 bombers, capable of carrying large bombs, are seen as ideal for these sensitive military operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 05:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant military move, U.S. B-2 bombers carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, an action confirmed by President Donald Trump on Saturday. The operation underscores growing tensions between the two nations.
A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed this information to Reuters, adding a layer of confirmation to earlier reports.
The B-2 bombers, known for their capability to deploy large ordnance, were seen moving into position earlier in the day, aligning with analyses that they are well-suited for such high-stakes missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes and Accusations Heat Up in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
War of Words and Weaponry: Escalating Tensions in Ukraine and Russia
Imphal Districts Clamp Down: Curfews and Internet Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions
Escalating Tensions: Russia Advances in Ukraine Amid Peace Negotiation Struggles
Escalating Tensions: Russia Advances in Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk