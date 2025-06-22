U.S. Strikes: Trump's Bold Move on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The United States has escalated tensions in the Middle East with a recent operation targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. President Donald Trump described the mission as a 'very successful attack,' marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran.

According to a posting on Truth Social, President Trump stated that all aircraft used in the operation are safely returning. The strikes included significant damage to the controversial Fordow site, as well as other key nuclear locations.

The situation remains volatile as diplomatic efforts falter. It is unclear if Israeli forces participated in the strikes, which follow the deployment of B-2 bombers to Guam earlier that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)