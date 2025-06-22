Electoral Roll Purification Ahead of Bihar Polls
The Election Commission plans an intensive house-to-house verification to ensure accuracy in the Bihar assembly polls' electoral rolls. Concerns from various stakeholders over possible data manipulation, including accusations from political parties, prompt this measure. Similar comprehensive revisions were last conducted in 2004.
The Election Commission is gearing up for an intensive house-to-house verification process during the revision of electoral rolls for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, insiders disclosed on Sunday.
Persistent concerns have been voiced by civil society groups, political parties, and other stakeholders over the potential manipulation of names in the electoral rolls. Notably, the Congress has alleged data tampering aimed at benefiting the BJP.
Despite adherence to rigorous protocols, the Election Commission often faces criticism for allegedly inflating the electoral roll, although the entire process is conducted transparently and under the constant watch of the political parties involved. In a bid to bolster accuracy and eliminate any errors, the Commission plans to undertake a comprehensive house-to-house verification, similar to the measure last conducted in 2004.
