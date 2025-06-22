Left Menu

Siarhei Tsikhanouski's Release: A New Dawn for Belarusian Opposition

Belarusian opposition figure Siarhei Tsikhanouski was freed from prison in a U.S.-brokered deal and reunited with his wife in Lithuania. He urged Belarusians to continue fighting for freedom and designated his wife, Sviatlana, as leader of the exiled movement. This marks a significant release of political prisoners by Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:53 IST
Siarhei Tsikhanouski's Release: A New Dawn for Belarusian Opposition

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a prominent Belarusian opposition figure, was recently released from prison under a U.S.-brokered deal. Following more than five years of incarceration, Tsikhanouski reunited with his wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in Lithuania and called on fellow Belarusians to continue their fight for political change.

At a press conference in Vilnius, Tsikhanouskaya expressed gratitude towards the U.S. administration, particularly former President Donald Trump, for facilitating the release. She emphasized the ongoing struggle for the freedom of numerous political prisoners in Belarus.

Simultaneously, the Lithuanian government announced the release of 13 additional prisoners after diplomatic talks between President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, highlighting a pivotal step towards mending relations with the West. Despite his release, Tsikhanouski reiterated that his wife would remain the movement's leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025