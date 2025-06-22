Siarhei Tsikhanouski's Release: A New Dawn for Belarusian Opposition

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a prominent Belarusian opposition figure, was recently released from prison under a U.S.-brokered deal. Following more than five years of incarceration, Tsikhanouski reunited with his wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in Lithuania and called on fellow Belarusians to continue their fight for political change.

At a press conference in Vilnius, Tsikhanouskaya expressed gratitude towards the U.S. administration, particularly former President Donald Trump, for facilitating the release. She emphasized the ongoing struggle for the freedom of numerous political prisoners in Belarus.

Simultaneously, the Lithuanian government announced the release of 13 additional prisoners after diplomatic talks between President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg, highlighting a pivotal step towards mending relations with the West. Despite his release, Tsikhanouski reiterated that his wife would remain the movement's leader.

