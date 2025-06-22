Akhilesh Yadav Promises Financial Aid and Critiques BJP's Governance

In a spirited promise, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Sunday that his party would provide a financial aid of Rs 3,000 to poor women in Uttar Pradesh if elected to power. He harshly criticized the current BJP-led state government, accusing it of failing to ensure the safety and welfare of women and girls.

During a press conference, Yadav expressed concerns over the deteriorating safety conditions for women under the BJP administration, citing frequent cases of injustice. He proposed legislative reforms to enhance women's security if his party assumes power, including possible structural changes in police operations.

Yadav also took aim at the BJP's policies on industrial and agricultural development, arguing that the focus should shift to establishing farmer markets along the expressway. He unabashedly questioned the BJP's closure of a cow milk plant and mocked their fondness for cow dung over dairy products, suggesting a disconnect with farmers' needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)