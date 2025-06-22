Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Promises Financial Aid and Critiques BJP's Governance

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav pledges Rs 3,000 assistance to impoverished women if elected in Uttar Pradesh, while criticizing the BJP-led government's alleged shortcomings in women's safety and farmer welfare. Yadav highlights potential police reforms and critiques agricultural policies and regional development under BJP governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:59 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Promises Financial Aid and Critiques BJP's Governance
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited promise, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Sunday that his party would provide a financial aid of Rs 3,000 to poor women in Uttar Pradesh if elected to power. He harshly criticized the current BJP-led state government, accusing it of failing to ensure the safety and welfare of women and girls.

During a press conference, Yadav expressed concerns over the deteriorating safety conditions for women under the BJP administration, citing frequent cases of injustice. He proposed legislative reforms to enhance women's security if his party assumes power, including possible structural changes in police operations.

Yadav also took aim at the BJP's policies on industrial and agricultural development, arguing that the focus should shift to establishing farmer markets along the expressway. He unabashedly questioned the BJP's closure of a cow milk plant and mocked their fondness for cow dung over dairy products, suggesting a disconnect with farmers' needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025