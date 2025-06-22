Diplomatic Appeal Amidst Escalation: Carney Urges Calm

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged all involved parties to engage in diplomatic discussions following the U.S.'s recent military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. The strikes, described by President Donald Trump as 'obliterating' key nuclear sites, were carried out alongside Israeli forces, marking a significant escalation in Middle Eastern conflict.

Carney emphasized the ongoing volatility in the region despite these military actions, highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts. "The situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile," Carney stated, stressing the urgency of returning to negotiation tables to seek a peaceful resolution.

The call for diplomacy comes amid heightened tensions after the recent U.S. and Israeli military operations, which Carney signaled as necessary yet insufficient to ensure long-term stability in the region.

