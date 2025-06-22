Left Menu

Diplomatic Appeal Amidst Escalation: Carney Urges Calm

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney advocates for diplomatic negotiations following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, which heightened Middle East tensions. President Trump announced the strikes as a coordinated assault with Israel. Carney stresses the need for diplomatic solutions to stabilize the volatile situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:47 IST
Diplomatic Appeal Amidst Escalation: Carney Urges Calm
Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged all involved parties to engage in diplomatic discussions following the U.S.'s recent military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. The strikes, described by President Donald Trump as 'obliterating' key nuclear sites, were carried out alongside Israeli forces, marking a significant escalation in Middle Eastern conflict.

Carney emphasized the ongoing volatility in the region despite these military actions, highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts. "The situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile," Carney stated, stressing the urgency of returning to negotiation tables to seek a peaceful resolution.

The call for diplomacy comes amid heightened tensions after the recent U.S. and Israeli military operations, which Carney signaled as necessary yet insufficient to ensure long-term stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025