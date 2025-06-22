Political Tempers Rise Ahead of Bihar Elections: Key Players and Strategies Unveiled

The political landscape in Bihar is heating up as the legislative assembly elections draw near. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has hinted that the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate has been decided, promising a strategic reveal at a later time.

Yadav did not shy away from criticizing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing it as 'disjointed' with leaders like Jitam Ram Manhji, Chirag Paswan, and Upendra Kushwaha voicing disparate opinions. He countered criticisms of Mahagathbandhan's unity by highlighting internal discord within the NDA.

Addressing the steadfast alliance between the Congress and RJD, Yadav reaffirmed its historical strength while dismissing attempts by opponents to sow division. Reacting to speculation about Chirag Paswan as a chief ministerial contender, Yadav urged transparency, challenging political rivals to clearly express their ambitions as Bihar approaches its assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)