Controversy Surrounds Kerala's Alleged 'Model of Nepotism'

The controversy over Kerala's government hiring practices intensified as BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar labeled the Left administration's actions as a 'Pinarayi model of nepotism'. He alleged that public job appointments favored relatives and party loyalists over qualified candidates.

Chandrasekhar argued that as the state grapples with financial difficulties, unqualified individuals secure lifelong pensions through these controversial appointments. He pointed out that 557 people were hired in personal staff roles during the first five years of LDF's rule.

This ongoing debate gained more traction when Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph echoed similar concerns, questioning the mass pension payments disguised under personal staff appointments. Union Minister Suresh Gopi has also criticized the practice, urging the need for reform in disbursing benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)