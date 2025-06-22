Midnight Hammer: A Strategic Blow to Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The Trump administration signaled a readiness to resume negotiations with Iran, following a successful strike on the country's nuclear facilities. The covert operation, known as 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' coordinated by key U.S. officials, strategically hit sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, crippling Iran's nuclear ambitions for years.

Despite the strikes, U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, emphasized their preference for diplomacy over warfare. They expressed confidence that the attack was necessary to push Iran back to the bargaining table, noting that the lack of Iranian military response favored continuity in dialogue.

However, the operation drew widespread international condemnation, with warnings from Russia, China, and other nations on the risks of escalation. Iran, denouncing the attack as a violation of sovereignty, hinted at retaliatory actions. The global market also reacted, with oil prices spiking due to concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)