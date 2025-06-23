U.N. Security Council Grapples with U.S. Strikes on Iran

The U.N. Security Council convened to address the recent U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, amidst calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East. Russia, China, and Pakistan have proposed a resolution demanding a halt to hostilities and a return to negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program.

International response has been swift, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres describing the situation as perilous and urging decisive action to prevent further conflict. The strikes led by President Trump have been met with condemnation by Russia and China, who emphasize diplomacy over force.

Despite growing tensions, U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea defended the action, citing Iran's nuclear threats. Iran labeled the strikes as unlawful aggression, while a U.N. draft resolution condemning the attacks awaits feedback. The outcome remains uncertain as geopolitical stakeholders engage in a complex diplomatic dance.

(With inputs from agencies.)