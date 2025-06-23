Australia Supports US Strike on Iran, Calls for Diplomacy

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Monday that Canberra is in support of the United States' recent strike on Iran. Wong urged for de-escalation and a return to diplomatic negotiations to prevent the tensions from worsening.

In interviews across various media platforms, Wong emphasized the unilateral nature of the U.S. action and called upon Iran to come back to the negotiating table, a stance supported by the UK and other allies. 'We do not want to see escalation,' she stated from Canberra.

With approximately 2,900 Australians in Iran and 1,300 in Iraq seeking to exit the region, Australia has closed its Tehran embassy and suspended evacuations from Israel, pending a possible reopening of air space. Meanwhile, two defense planes have been dispatched to the Middle East to aid civilian evacuations if needed.

