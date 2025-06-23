Remembering Kanishka: A Global Call Against Terrorism
India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alongside Irish and Canadian leaders, commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Air India Kanishka bombing. Puri urged a unified global effort against terrorism, emphasizing India's prolonged battle with extremism and promoting collaboration with Canada to prevent further atrocities.
- Ireland
This week, global leaders gathered to reflect on the Air India Flight 182 tragedy, marking 40 years since the deadly attack. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stood with Irish and Canadian counterparts in Cork, Ireland, remembering the 329 individuals who lost their lives.
Addressing the crowd, Puri denounced terrorism's ongoing threat. He called on nations to band together, not just in mourning, but in active opposition to terror. India has faced decades of extremist violence, Puri noted, but global unity can prevent further attacks.
Highlighting existing ties, Puri urged Canada to partner with India on intelligence sharing and anti-radicalisation. He thanked the Ahakista community for their compassion post-tragedy, affirming India's resolve to honor victims by striving for peace and security worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
