Siddaramaiah Champions Development and Criticizes BJP at Raichur Event

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 936 crore in the Raichur constituency on Monday, demonstrating the Congress government's dedication to its electoral vows. This event coincided with the Tribal Cultural Festival hosted by the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department and the District Administration.

Siddaramaiah slammed the prior BJP government for its alleged developmental neglect and accused it of spreading misinformation due to Congress's successes. He stressed the significant price hikes under the Modi government as evidence of increased burdens on citizens.

The CM commended Congress for securing significant advancements in the region, particularly due to Article 371J. He expressed gratitude to the Kalyana Karnataka populace for their electoral support while accusing the BJP of failing to safeguard Karnataka's interests at the national level.

