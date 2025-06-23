Left Menu

Unity Amidst Diversity: Navigating India's Rise

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of unity as India ascends globally, cautioning against divisive forces. Speaking at an event launching Ram Madhav's book, he advocated for political dialogue and lower tensions. Dhankhar emphasized the country's linguistic richness and identified external forces as a major threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:27 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a warning on Monday about the challenges that may accompany India's ascent on the global stage. Speaking at the launch of BJP leader Ram Madhav's book, he highlighted the presence of forces determined to create divisions within the country, even on linguistic lines.

During the event, Dhankhar underscored the necessity for increased dialogue among political parties, suggesting that it's crucial for political tensions to be moderated. He also praised India's linguistic diversity, asserting it as unparalleled globally.

Additionally, Dhankhar noted that while he believes India's internal enemies are few and linked to foreign influences, the greater threats come from outside the nation. The event was also attended by former foreign secretary Shyam Saran and former Union minister Suresh Prabhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

