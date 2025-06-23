France Condemns Air Strike on Tehran's Evin Prison
France's foreign minister condemned an Israeli air strike on Tehran's Evin prison, endangering its citizens held there. He urged an immediate halt to attacks to facilitate diplomacy. France previously filed a case at the World Court to pressure Iran for consular access to its detained citizens.
The French Foreign Minister has voiced strong opposition to an Israeli air strike on Tehran's Evin prison, expressing grave concern for the safety of French citizens Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris held there. The foreign minister emphasized the urgent need for cessation of all strikes to pave the way for renewed diplomatic talks.
Jean-Noel Barrot highlighted the severity of the situation, calling such actions 'unacceptable,' and underscoring France's stance by referencing a legal case filed against Iran at the World Court for violations of consular protection rights.
The current incident, involving an attack on what is known as Tehran's notorious prison for political detainees, underscores the heightened tensions in the region and the broader implications for international relations. The call for diplomatic engagement is seen as a critical step forward by French authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee to Share Insights on India's Global Diplomacy Post-Operation Sindoor
BJP MP Dubey Asserts Pakistan's Setbacks on Battlefield and Diplomacy
Boundary Beyond Borders: India-Nepal Cricket Diplomacy
Trump Engages Netanyahu Amid Gaza Aid and Iran Diplomacy
Hostage Diplomacy: The Stalemate in Gaza