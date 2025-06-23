Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Allegations of Corruption in Housing Department

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy launched a fierce critique against the Karnataka Congress government, accusing it of corruption within the Housing Department. According to Kumaraswamy, both ruling party and opposition MLAs are encountering severe administrative issues.

He pointed out the frustrations expressed by several senior Congress MLAs, including B R Patil and Bharamgouda Kage, over stalled development projects and alleged corruption. The tension has escalated to a point where Kage has even threatened to resign.

The controversy has highlighted an alleged crisis in governance, with Kumaraswamy questioning the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the integrity of his administration.

