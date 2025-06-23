Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Allegations of Corruption in Housing Department

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka Congress government of corruption in the Housing Department. He criticized the government's handling of grants and schemes, highlighting the dissatisfaction of both ruling and opposition MLAs. Allegations of irregularities have sparked intra-party discontent in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:26 IST
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy launched a fierce critique against the Karnataka Congress government, accusing it of corruption within the Housing Department. According to Kumaraswamy, both ruling party and opposition MLAs are encountering severe administrative issues.

He pointed out the frustrations expressed by several senior Congress MLAs, including B R Patil and Bharamgouda Kage, over stalled development projects and alleged corruption. The tension has escalated to a point where Kage has even threatened to resign.

The controversy has highlighted an alleged crisis in governance, with Kumaraswamy questioning the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the integrity of his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

