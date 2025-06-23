Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Allegations of Corruption in Housing Department
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka Congress government of corruption in the Housing Department. He criticized the government's handling of grants and schemes, highlighting the dissatisfaction of both ruling and opposition MLAs. Allegations of irregularities have sparked intra-party discontent in Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy launched a fierce critique against the Karnataka Congress government, accusing it of corruption within the Housing Department. According to Kumaraswamy, both ruling party and opposition MLAs are encountering severe administrative issues.
He pointed out the frustrations expressed by several senior Congress MLAs, including B R Patil and Bharamgouda Kage, over stalled development projects and alleged corruption. The tension has escalated to a point where Kage has even threatened to resign.
The controversy has highlighted an alleged crisis in governance, with Kumaraswamy questioning the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the integrity of his administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Letter Controversy: Tulip Siddiq Denies Allegations Amid Political Storm
Indore Couple Mystery: Father Demands CBI Probe Amidst Scandalous Allegations
Influencer's Espionage Allegations Unravel National Security Risks
Director Manish Gupta Fights Allegations, Claims Extortion Plot
Former Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid's Controversial Return Amidst Legal Allegations