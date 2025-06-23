Left Menu

Iran's Bold Strike on Al Udeid Air Base

Iran announced on state television its attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar where American forces are stationed. The event followed Qatar's precautionary closure of its airspace due to threats from Iran. The move was described as a victorious response to alleged American aggression.

Updated: 23-06-2025 22:41 IST
In a startling revelation, Iran declared on Monday night that it launched an attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key military installation housing American forces. The announcement was made on Iranian state television, accompanied by martial music, underscoring the severity of the incident.

The state broadcaster captioned the announcement as "a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression," signaling the high stakes involved. The military action followed Qatar's decision to shut its airspace as a protective measure in light of mounting threats from Iran.

The Iranian move raises tensions in the region, highlighting the volatile relationship between Iran and the United States. This escalation comes after a series of diplomatic frictions, complicating international relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

