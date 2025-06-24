EU Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Pressure

The European Union has emphasized its determination to maintain policy-making autonomy in the face of ongoing negotiations with the United States concerning potential increases in U.S. tariffs on EU goods. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a strong statement reaffirming the EU's position during a news conference on Monday.

While the discussions cover various aspects, including tariff lines and non-tariff barriers like standards and norms, von der Leyen was clear about the sovereignty of decision-making within the EU and its member states, labeling it as an 'untouchable' area.

Her remarks come as speculation mounts that Washington might exert pressure on Brussels to delay the enforcement of specific laws or offer exemptions for U.S. companies, which von der Leyen made clear the EU would not entertain.

