Left Menu

EU Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Pressure

The European Union remains steadfast in maintaining its policy-making autonomy during trade negotiations with the United States, as emphasized by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Discussions include tariff and non-tariff barriers, but EU sovereignty in decision-making remains non-negotiable despite U.S. pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:31 IST
EU Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has emphasized its determination to maintain policy-making autonomy in the face of ongoing negotiations with the United States concerning potential increases in U.S. tariffs on EU goods. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a strong statement reaffirming the EU's position during a news conference on Monday.

While the discussions cover various aspects, including tariff lines and non-tariff barriers like standards and norms, von der Leyen was clear about the sovereignty of decision-making within the EU and its member states, labeling it as an 'untouchable' area.

Her remarks come as speculation mounts that Washington might exert pressure on Brussels to delay the enforcement of specific laws or offer exemptions for U.S. companies, which von der Leyen made clear the EU would not entertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025