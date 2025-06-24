Americans Fear Escalating U.S.-Iran Conflict Amid Divided Opinions

Americans are expressing significant anxiety over the possibility of an escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, following a recent strike on Iranian nuclear facilities ordered by President Donald Trump. A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 79% of Americans worry Iran may target U.S. civilians in retaliation.

Conducted over three days, the poll indicates concerns for the safety of U.S. military personnel in the Middle East, with 84% of respondents uneasy about the rising conflict. The poll highlights deep political division, as Trump's approval rating plummets to a new term low of 41%.

Public opinion on continued U.S. military engagement shows a stark divide: 32% support further airstrikes, while 49% oppose them. Among Trump's Republican supporters, opinions remain split, showcasing a polarized view of the U.S.'s foreign policy direction and the potential implications for Trump's presidency.