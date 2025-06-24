Left Menu

Miracles in Motion: Colombian Senator's Fight for Life and Recovery

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe is set to undergo his fourth surgery following a head injury from a shooting at a campaign rally. The politician, a possible presidential hopeful, remains in critical condition after surviving a brain bleed. His wife expresses hope for his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:01 IST
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, still critical after being shot in the head at a campaign event, faces another surgery. The operation is the fourth for the 39-year-old opposition candidate as he fights for life, following an earlier procedure to address a severe brain bleed.

Uribe was targeted on June 7 during a rally in Bogota, casting a shadow over his burgeoning political career. As a potential right-wing presidential candidate, his health remains a focal point among supporters and the nation, highlighting the risks faced by public figures in volatile regions.

Maria Claudia Tarazona, Uribe's wife, exudes hope and faith in his recovery, using social media to voice her emotional journey. Her posts, which include heartfelt messages and images of their family, capture the resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

