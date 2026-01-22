Left Menu

Vijay's Whistle Blows: A New Symbol in Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been allotted the 'whistle' symbol by the Election Commission for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The symbol reflects Vijay's cinematic success and political aspirations, as his party aims to secure a significant victory in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:02 IST
In a significant development for Tamil Nadu's political landscape, actor and politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been allotted the 'whistle' symbol by the Election Commission. The symbol, favored by Vijay from a selection of ten, aligns with his popular cinematic identity.

Vijay's choice of the whistle resonates with his on-screen persona, notably from the hit song 'Whistle Podu' and the film 'Bigil.' The symbol represents the party's aspirations as TVK readies for its inaugural electoral foray in the 2026 Assembly polls, with hopes of Vijay ascending to the Chief Minister's office.

The announcement, amplified by TVK's energetic campaign strategy, coincided with comments from senior Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty, who playfully declared that the 'election whistle' for 2026 has been blown, signaling a spirited race among Tamil Nadu's political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

