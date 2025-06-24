Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Rock Karnataka: BJP Demands Action

The BJP in Karnataka has accused the state government of widespread corruption, alleging that various departments are involved in bribery schemes, making the state an 'ATM for Congress high command'. The BJP has demanded resignations, citing claims from multiple Congress MLAs about unethical practices in housing and development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:27 IST
Corruption Allegations Rock Karnataka: BJP Demands Action
Karnataka BJP chief VY Vijayendra (centre) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka state president, BY Vijayendra, launched a scathing attack on Tuesday against the Congress-led state government, accusing it of 'rampant corruption in every department'. He cited allegations from Congress MLAs, who claim that government actions are stalled unless bribes are paid, effectively turning the state into an 'ATM for Congress high command'.

Vijayendra specifically highlighted claims by Congress MLA BR Patil, who alleged corruption within the Housing department, stating that housing allocations in rural areas require bribes. Similarly, Congress MLA Raju Kage voiced frustration over development grants being withheld until commissions are paid, further supporting the corruption accusations.

The BJP leader criticized the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, for allegedly admitting a lack of funds and called for the resignation of Housing Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmad. This comes after a viral audio clip of Patil, further implicating the Congress government in housing allocation irregularities, leading to increased pressure on the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025