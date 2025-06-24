Corruption Allegations Rock Karnataka: BJP Demands Action

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka state president, BY Vijayendra, launched a scathing attack on Tuesday against the Congress-led state government, accusing it of 'rampant corruption in every department'. He cited allegations from Congress MLAs, who claim that government actions are stalled unless bribes are paid, effectively turning the state into an 'ATM for Congress high command'.

Vijayendra specifically highlighted claims by Congress MLA BR Patil, who alleged corruption within the Housing department, stating that housing allocations in rural areas require bribes. Similarly, Congress MLA Raju Kage voiced frustration over development grants being withheld until commissions are paid, further supporting the corruption accusations.

The BJP leader criticized the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, for allegedly admitting a lack of funds and called for the resignation of Housing Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmad. This comes after a viral audio clip of Patil, further implicating the Congress government in housing allocation irregularities, leading to increased pressure on the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)