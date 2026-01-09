Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Run Over in Housing Society
A tragic incident occurred in Behror town where a three-year-old boy named Yash was run over by a car inside a housing society. The boy was playing when he was hit by the vehicle. The driver attempted to flee the scene but was later apprehended by police.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Behror town, Kotputli-Behror district, as a three-year-old boy, Yash, was fatally run over by a car in a residential society. The police have arrested the driver responsible for the accident.
The child was playing in the compound under his parents' eyes when tragedy struck. Eyewitnesses reported that Yash was trying to pick up an object from the ground when the vehicle's tyre crushed him and dragged him a distance as the driver reversed.
In the chaos following the accident, the driver fled, leaving the vehicle behind. However, law enforcement officials were able to apprehend him later. The examination of CCTV footage is ongoing as part of the investigation, police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
