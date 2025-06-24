Left Menu

US Travel Advisory Sparks Political Controversy in India

The US has issued a travel advisory cautioning its citizens against visiting certain regions in India due to rising crime and terrorism. The Congress party criticizes the advisory, claiming it damages India's image and shows the failure of Modi's foreign policy. They demand governmental protest against this advisory.

The US government's recent travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise increased caution while traveling in India has sparked political backlash domestically. The Congress party has protested the advisory, asserting that it negatively portrays India and signals a collapse of the Modi administration's foreign policy strategy.

The advisory, issued last week, highlights concerns over rising incidents of rape and violent crimes in tourist hotspots. Additionally, it warns of potential terrorist threats, particularly in central and eastern parts of the country, urging US citizens to reconsider travel plans to these regions due to terrorism.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized this move, questioning why similar advisories weren't issued for countries like Pakistan, which harbors known terrorists. She emphasized that such advisories deter tourism and investments, urging the Indian government to address these concerns vocally and at the highest levels.

